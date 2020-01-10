|
|
SMITH
Freda
Passed away peacefully in Apple Trees Care Home on 7th January 2020 aged 95 years. Loving wife of the late John, beloved mother of Philip and Clive, mother in law to Charlotte and Katherine and Granny to Laura, Lawrence, Doug and Gayle. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 11.30am at Grantham Crematorium Chapel. Family flowers only please. Donations for the Apple Tree's Residents Fund may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham. NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Jan. 10, 2020