RUSHBY
Ged (Gerald)
Formally of Harlaxton. Passed away suddenly on 30th May 2019, aged 81. Beloved husband of the late Maureen and loving father of Kevin, Louise and the late Mick; grandfather and great grandfather. The Service will be held at Worcester Crematorium on the 21st June at 10.45am. Family flowers only. Donations to British Heart Foundation and the Dogs Trust. All enquiries to M. Presland Funeral Services, Upton upon Severn. Tel: 01684 592393
Published in Grantham Journal on June 14, 2019