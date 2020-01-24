|
|
MOBBS
Geoff
Passed away aged 75 years after a short illness on 12th January 2020. Beloved husband of Pat, loving father to Carol and the late David and adored grandad of Jack and Ellie and father-in-law to John. Following a private family cremation, a celebration of Geoff's life will take place at Woody'sat Woodland Waters, Ancaster NG32 3RT, on Thursday 6th February 2020 at 10.30am. Donations in his memory in lieu of flowers are invited for St Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital and the Lullaby Trust and may be given on the day or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director 14 St Catherine's Rd Grantham, NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Jan. 24, 2020