SKIPWORTH
Geoffrey William
Geoff passed away suddenly at home on Thursday 5th November 2020 aged 82 years. Devoted husband to Tina, loving father to Tracey and Mark. Much loved father-in-law, grandad and great grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. His funeral service will take place on Thursday 26th November 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations for Sue Ryder Hospice, Peterborough may be given on the day or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director 14 St Catherine's Rd, Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 20, 2020