Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020
11:30
Grantham Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey SKIPWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey SKIPWORTH

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey SKIPWORTH Notice
SKIPWORTH

Geoffrey William

Geoff passed away suddenly at home on Thursday 5th November 2020 aged 82 years. Devoted husband to Tina, loving father to Tracey and Mark. Much loved father-in-law, grandad and great grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. His funeral service will take place on Thursday 26th November 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations for Sue Ryder Hospice, Peterborough may be given on the day or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director 14 St Catherine's Rd, Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -