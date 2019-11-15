Home

William Roberts & Sons
Devon Lane
Bottesford, Leicestershire NG13 0BZ
01949 842401
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30
Grantham Crematorium
Notice Condolences

George BROWN Notice
BROWN George Arnold

Passed away peacefully in Grantham Hospital on the 31st October, 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Brenda and a dear Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad, who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at Grantham Crematorium on

Friday, 22nd November at 11.30 a.m. Family flowers only please, any donations to be divided between The Blind Society and Blind Veterans c/o William Roberts & Sons, Devon Lane, Bottesford, Nottingham, NG13 0BZ
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 15, 2019
