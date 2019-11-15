|
BROWN George Arnold
Passed away peacefully in Grantham Hospital on the 31st October, 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Brenda and a dear Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad, who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at Grantham Crematorium on
Friday, 22nd November at 11.30 a.m. Family flowers only please, any donations to be divided between The Blind Society and Blind Veterans c/o William Roberts & Sons, Devon Lane, Bottesford, Nottingham, NG13 0BZ
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 15, 2019