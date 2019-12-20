|
GOODRIDGE
George Malcolm
It is with great sadness that we announce the gentle passing of Mac Goodridge. He will always be a much loved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, as well as the utterly beloved husband of Anne Goodridge. Mac's funeral is on Monday 13th January 2020 at 11.30am at the Grantham crematorium. All are welcome to say goodbye. In accordance with Mac's wishes, black dress code and flowers aren't necessary, but donations to the Air Ambulance Service and Salvation Army via Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, are most welcome.
Published in Grantham Journal on Dec. 20, 2019