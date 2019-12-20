Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:30
Grantham crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for George GOODRIDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George GOODRIDGE

Notice Condolences

George GOODRIDGE Notice
GOODRIDGE

George Malcolm

It is with great sadness that we announce the gentle passing of Mac Goodridge. He will always be a much loved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, as well as the utterly beloved husband of Anne Goodridge. Mac's funeral is on Monday 13th January 2020 at 11.30am at the Grantham crematorium. All are welcome to say goodbye. In accordance with Mac's wishes, black dress code and flowers aren't necessary, but donations to the Air Ambulance Service and Salvation Army via Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, are most welcome.
Published in Grantham Journal on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -