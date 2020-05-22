|
George Patrick Herbert 'Pat' passed away peacefully at home surround by his loving family on the 4th May 2020, aged 83 years. George was a beloved father to Ricky, Sharon, Mark and Tina, and THE BEST grandad to Lester, Kayliegh, Carlton, Kieran and Kyle, and great-grandad to Mckenzie, Layla, Railey, Junior and Ellis. He will also be leaving behind his beloved baby sister Maureen. George will be sadly missed and loved forever. "Our one in a million." His funeral will take place at Leadenham Church on Friday 29th May 2020 at 1.30pm for a private graveside service, a memorial service will take place at a later date for all to attend. Donations for St Barnabas Hospice in the hospital are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
