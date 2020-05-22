Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Funeral
Private
Leadenham Church
George Patrick Herbert 'Pat' passed away peacefully at home surround by his loving family on the 4th May 2020, aged 83 years. George was a beloved father to Ricky, Sharon, Mark and Tina, and THE BEST grandad to Lester, Kayliegh, Carlton, Kieran and Kyle, and great-grandad to Mckenzie, Layla, Railey, Junior and Ellis. He will also be leaving behind his beloved baby sister Maureen. George will be sadly missed and loved forever. "Our one in a million." His funeral will take place at Leadenham Church on Friday 29th May 2020 at 1.30pm for a private graveside service, a memorial service will take place at a later date for all to attend. Donations for St Barnabas Hospice in the hospital are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on May 22, 2020
