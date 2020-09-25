Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020
St. Peter's Church
Ropsley
TURPIN

Gerald Leonard

Passed away at Lincoln County Hospital on Monday, 21st September 2020, aged 95 years. A Ropsley resident, he was the much-loved husband of his late wife Jean, a loving and devoted father to Andrew and Adrian, and the proud grandfather of Alexa and Ross. He will be greatly missed but leaves his family with many joyful memories. The funeral service will take place at St. Peter's Church, Ropsley, on Monday 12th October. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Robert Holland Funeral Directors Tel: 01476 594422.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 25, 2020
