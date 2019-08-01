Home

LOCKWOOD (WALSH)

Geraldine (Gerry) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 24th July 2019 at Grantham Hospital. She will be deeply missed by her loving son Drew and all her family, friends and carers. Her funeral service will take place on Thursday 8th August 2019 at St. Mary's RC Church in Grantham, starting at 10:30am. Gerry requested a strict dress code of 'no black'. There will be a party to celebrate her life at the Royal Queen pub in the afternoon. Flowers are welcomed, as are donations

for the MS Society. Please forward either to Robert Holland

Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
