COOPER
Gladys May
passed away peacefully on Monday 24th August 2020 at Lincoln City Hospital, aged 95 years. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Friday 18th September 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for The Stroke Association may be given on the day or can be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 11, 2020