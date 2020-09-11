Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
13:30
Grantham Crematorium
Gladys COOPER Notice
COOPER

Gladys May

passed away peacefully on Monday 24th August 2020 at Lincoln City Hospital, aged 95 years. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Friday 18th September 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for The Stroke Association may be given on the day or can be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 11, 2020
