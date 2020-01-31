Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00
St Mary's Church
North Parade
Grantham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace ROUGHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace ROUGHAN

Notice Condolences

Grace ROUGHAN Notice
ROUGHAN

Grace (née Bailey) of Dysart Road, Grantham. Beloved wife of the late John Roughan (Jack), and adored Mother of Michael, Stephen, Peter, Rachael and Helen, passed away, peacefully on 17th January 2020. Her funeral will be held at St Mary's Church, North Parade, Grantham, on Monday 10th February at 10am, followed by a family service at Grantham Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations to St Barnabas Hospice c/o Robert Holland Funeral Director's,14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -