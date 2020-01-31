|
ROUGHAN
Grace (née Bailey) of Dysart Road, Grantham. Beloved wife of the late John Roughan (Jack), and adored Mother of Michael, Stephen, Peter, Rachael and Helen, passed away, peacefully on 17th January 2020. Her funeral will be held at St Mary's Church, North Parade, Grantham, on Monday 10th February at 10am, followed by a family service at Grantham Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations to St Barnabas Hospice c/o Robert Holland Funeral Director's,14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Jan. 31, 2020