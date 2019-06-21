|
WHEAT
Graham
Passed away in Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home on 7th June 2019 as a result of a tragic accident in December 2015 from which he never recovered. Much loved father of Rhoda and Myra, grandad to Tom and Clare and great-grandad Grantham to Esme and Poppy. Funeral to take place on Monday 1st July 2019 at 11:00am at St. Andrew's Church, Collyweston. Family flowers only. Donations for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on June 21, 2019