DARMAN
Greta
Passed away peacefully on Friday 4th October 2019, aged 84 years. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband David, sons Peter and David, daughter-in-law Karen and granddaughter Violet and all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at Grantham Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for Cancer Research UK may be given on the day or may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 17, 2019