CROWE Howard Passed away peacefully in Newton House Nursing Home, Grantham on the 2nd September 2019, aged 85 years. A widower, much loved by his daughter Suzanne and son James. He will be missed by his grandchildren, their partners and his great-grandson. Re-united with the love of his life, Val. Service to take place at Grantham Crematorium on Friday 27th September 2019 at 1.30pm. Donations for the Royal British Legion may be made to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St.Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 5, 2019