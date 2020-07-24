Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Grantham
Bridge End Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6JN
01476 570 023
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
14:30
Grantham Crematorium
passed away peacefully on Friday 10th July 2020, aged 89 years. Husband of the late Marion. Devoted father of Richard, James and Sheila. Grandfather of Annamarie, Anthony, Sarah, Samantha, Adam and Hannah and father in law to Caroline and Keith. His funeral will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Monday 3rd August 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for Grantham and District Scouts and 2nd Grantham Scouts may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham Lincs NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on July 24, 2020
