Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
14:30
Grantham crematorium
Irene NEWHAM

Irene NEWHAM Notice
NEWHAM

Irene Margaret

passed away suddenly on 6th June 2020. Devoted wife of Maurice and loving mum to Deborah. Grandma to Stephanie, Sean, Rebecca and Zara, and great grandma to Alfie. She will be loved and missed forever, till we meet again. Funeral to take place at Grantham crematorium on Thursday 25th June 2020 at 2.30pm. Flowers only may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 12, 2020
