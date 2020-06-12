|
|
NEWHAM
Irene Margaret
passed away suddenly on 6th June 2020. Devoted wife of Maurice and loving mum to Deborah. Grandma to Stephanie, Sean, Rebecca and Zara, and great grandma to Alfie. She will be loved and missed forever, till we meet again. Funeral to take place at Grantham crematorium on Thursday 25th June 2020 at 2.30pm. Flowers only may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 12, 2020