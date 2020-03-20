|
|
NIXON
Jackie Passed away on 8th March, 2020 after a long illness borne with dignity and grace.Beloved wife of Roger, loving mother to Jeremy and Victoria, Gran to Miles and Mum-in-law to Martin. She will be missed with all of our hearts. Funeral will be held at Grantham Crematorium on 30th March, 2020 at 11:30am. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Jackie will be gratefully received by the Motor Neurone Disease Association: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SomeoneSpecial/JackieNixon
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 20, 2020