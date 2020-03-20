Home

POWERED BY

Jackie NIXON

Notice Condolences

Jackie NIXON Notice
NIXON

Jackie Passed away on 8th March, 2020 after a long illness borne with dignity and grace.Beloved wife of Roger, loving mother to Jeremy and Victoria, Gran to Miles and Mum-in-law to Martin. She will be missed with all of our hearts. Funeral will be held at Grantham Crematorium on 30th March, 2020 at 11:30am. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Jackie will be gratefully received by the Motor Neurone Disease Association: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SomeoneSpecial/JackieNixon
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -