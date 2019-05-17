|
BOYLE (NEE LEWIS)
Jacqueline Muriel
Passed away peacefully at home on 8th May 2019 aged 90 years. Loving wife of Ken, treasured mum of Lynn and Meryl,
devoted gran to Megan, Ashley and Hayley, mother-in-law to Richard and Nigel. Her funeral will take place on Tuesday 28th May at 11:30am at Grantham Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations for the St Barnabas Hospice Grantham and Marie Curie may be given on the day or can be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS
Tel: 01476 594422
Published in Grantham Journal on May 17, 2019