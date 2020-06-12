|
b. 07/06/1943 - Jackie to all that knew her, sadly passed away in Lincoln County Hospital on 18th May 2020, aged 76 years. The treasured life-partner of 35 years to John Knight, beloved Mum to Nicholas and Suzanne Britz, and Granny to Polly, Daisy and Leila. She was much loved by John's family and leaves behind Carole Knight, John's daughter, her son Tom and wife Fiona, and their children Blake and Ivee, and son Josh and partner Lauren. A former Treasurer for Grantham's ATC she worked full-time as a bookkeeper for local business's but her favourite place of work was on Grantham's Saturday Market alongside John. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her happy and kind nature. A funeral service will take place for her at Grantham Crematorium on Thursday 18th June at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations will be accepted in Jackie's name for the 'Burton Ward Nurses Fund' to support those who cared for her for the final weeks of her life. Please send cheques to Robert Holland Funeral Director, Grantham. Only 12 persons are permitted into the service itself, however, there's an unlimited number of people permitted to pay their respects on her final journey outside of the crematorium building. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 12, 2020