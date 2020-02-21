|
|
MITCHELL
James Albert (Jim) passed away at home on the 1st February 2020 aged 83 years. Loving husband of Peggy. A much loved dad and grandad. He will be missed by us all. His funeral service will take place on Friday 6th March 2020 at Grantham crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and St James Church, Skillington may be given on the day or forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on Feb. 21, 2020