Home

POWERED BY

James PEACOCK

Notice Condolences

James PEACOCK Notice
PEACOCK

James Alexander

Of Grantham died tragicallyon 14th March 2020, aged 21 years. A loving son, brother, uncle, grandson and nephew. Dearly loved by all his family and friends. His funeral is to take place at Grantham Crematorium on Friday 3rd April 2020 at 11.30am. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please. Donations for Young Minds may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, Lincs, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -