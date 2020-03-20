|
PEACOCK
James Alexander
Of Grantham died tragicallyon 14th March 2020, aged 21 years. A loving son, brother, uncle, grandson and nephew. Dearly loved by all his family and friends. His funeral is to take place at Grantham Crematorium on Friday 3rd April 2020 at 11.30am. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please. Donations for Young Minds may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, Lincs, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 20, 2020