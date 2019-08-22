Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
13:30
Grantham crematorium
Janet CHEVALIER

CHEVALIER Janet
CHEVALIER

Janet

Died peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with cancer and dementia on 17th August 2019. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife, mother, grandmar and great grandmar. She will be sadly missed. The family have asked mourners to wear something purple, Janet loved purple. Funeral to take place at Grantham crematorium on Monday 9th September 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for Cancer Research UK and Dementia UK are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
