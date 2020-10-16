Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
13:30
Grantham Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet NORMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet NORMAN

Notice Condolences

Janet NORMAN Notice
NORMAN

Janet

(née Putman)

Passed away peacefully at home with Terry by her side on Monday 5th October 2020 aged 88 years. Loving and devoted wife to Terry for 66 years. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 22nd October, 1.30pm at Grantham Crematorium. No flowers although donations to Cancer Research are being received by Townsend Moore Funeral Directors.

"Those we love don't go away,

They walk beside us everyday,

Unseen, Unheard, But always near

Still missed but always dear."

Loved and remembered by all the family.
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -