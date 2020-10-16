|
NORMAN
Janet
(née Putman)
Passed away peacefully at home with Terry by her side on Monday 5th October 2020 aged 88 years. Loving and devoted wife to Terry for 66 years. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 22nd October, 1.30pm at Grantham Crematorium. No flowers although donations to Cancer Research are being received by Townsend Moore Funeral Directors.
"Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us everyday,
Unseen, Unheard, But always near
Still missed but always dear."
Loved and remembered by all the family.
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 16, 2020