Notice SAUNDERS



Janet Mary



Alan and family would like to thank everyone for their care, kindness and support during Jan's illness, for cards and messages of condolence and for attending Jan's funeral. Special thanks to St Barnabas Hospice in the Hospital for the wonderful care given to Jan in her final days. A huge thank you to Emma and staff at Grantham Co-operative Funeralcare for excellent funeral arrangements. A fitting tribute to a very special lady. Sincere thanks to Reverend Anna Sorenson for a personal and meaningful service. A big thank you to Helen's Flowers for beautiful floral tributes. Thank you very much to Belton Park Golf Club for the catering arrangements and to Ann Slater for the lovely table decorations. Sincere thanks to Chris Johnson, Ian Saunders and Barry Saunders for their readings at Jan's funeral service and for their support. Finally a very grateful thank you to everyone who donated money in Janet's memory - £2,000 has been raised for St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham Hospital. Jan would be so proud. Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 19, 2019