Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
14:00
St. Andrew's and St. Mary's Church, Stoke Rochford, Grantham
TOWNSEND

Janet May

passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on Wednesday 24th June 2020, aged 76 years. Wife of the late Timothy, she will be deeply missed by all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside funeral service is to be held on Monday 20th July 2020 at St. Andrew's and St. Mary's Church, Stoke Rochford, Grantham at 2.00pm. The family have requested that you wear colourful clothing and as this is an outdoor service, social distancing will be observed and PPE will be available. For any further details please contact: Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on July 10, 2020
