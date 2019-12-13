|
BENNETT Jean
Passed away suddenly at Lincoln County Hospital on 18th November 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved mother to John, wife of Peter, sister to Sue, June and Peter, auntie to Cindy, great-auntie to Marissa and Kiean. Funeral Service to be held at Grantham Crematorium on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 10.30am, followed afterwards at the Railway Club. Flowers welcome. Donations to Alzheimer's Society. All enquires to be made to David Holland Funeral Directors, London Road, Grantham, NG31 6HW. Tel: 01476 594455
Published in Grantham Journal on Dec. 13, 2019