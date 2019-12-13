|
ELLISON
Jean
Passed away peacefully on Friday 29th November 2019 at St Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital aged 67 years. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Alan. Her funeral service will take place on Monday 16th December 2019 at Grantham Crematorium at 9.30am. Family flowers only please, donations for St Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital may be given on the day or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director 14 St Catherine's Rd Grantham NG31 6TS
