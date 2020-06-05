Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 14, 2020
Grantham Crematorium
Jean TURPIN

Jean TURPIN Notice
TURPIN

Jean Margaret

passed away peacefully at home in Ropsley, near Grantham, on Saturday 30th May 2020, aged 90 years. She was the beloved wife of Gerald, a loving and devoted mother to Andrew and Adrian and the proud grandmother of Alexa and Ross. Jean will be sadly missed but leaves her family with many joyful memories and she had a heart of gold that finally stopped beating. A private funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Monday 15th June. All enquiries to Robert Holland Funeral Directors. Tel: 01476 594422
Published in Grantham Journal on June 5, 2020
