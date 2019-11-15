|
|
WARD
Jean Edna
passed away in Gregory House, Grantham on 1st November 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved Mum of Martin and Chris, a cherished Nana and Great-Nana Squirrel. Reunited with her husband Dennis. Her funeral will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations for Dementia UK may be given on the day or forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 15, 2019