The Co-operative Funeralcare Grantham
Bridge End Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6JN
01476 570 023
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:30
Grantham Crematorium

Jean WOOD

Jean WOOD Notice
WOOD

Jean nee Demster Formerly of Allington. Passed away peacefully at Lincoln County Hospital on 15th February 2020 aged 89 years. Loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Grantham Crematorium on Wednesday 18th March at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations if desired, are for the British Lung Foundation. Jean's family have entrusted her care to the Co-op Grantham Tel. 01476570023.
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 6, 2020
