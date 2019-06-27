|
WOODS Jean
Passed peacefully in Caythorpe Residential Home on 19th June 2019 aged 89 years. Loving wife of Dennis, Mother of Karen and Russell and Devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Funeral to take place at Holy Trinity Church, Allington on Wednesday 10th July 2019 at 11.30am followed by private cremation. Coloured attire preferred. Flowers or donations for the Alzheimer's Society may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherineâ€™s Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 27, 2019