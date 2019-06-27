Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean WOODS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean WOODS

Notice Condolences

Jean WOODS Notice
WOODS Jean

Passed peacefully in Caythorpe Residential Home on 19th June 2019 aged 89 years. Loving wife of Dennis, Mother of Karen and Russell and Devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Funeral to take place at Holy Trinity Church, Allington on Wednesday 10th July 2019 at 11.30am followed by private cremation. Coloured attire preferred. Flowers or donations for the Alzheimer's Society may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherineâ€™s Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices