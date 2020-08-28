Home

Jeff COXON

Notice Condolences

Jeff COXON Notice
COXON

Jeff

Passed away peacefully on the 23rd August 2020 aged 84 years. Loving husband to Mavis and proud father to Mark and Anne. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. There will be a private family cremation on Tuesday 8th September 2020 at Grantham crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if wished, for the Hospice in the hospital are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 28, 2020
