Jeffrey
passed away peacefully on 30th August 2020 at Boston Pilgrim Hospital, aged 92 years. Loving brother of Jean, Doreen and Gillian and brother-in-law to David, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. His funeral service will take place on Wednesday 23rd September 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, for details of donations please contact, Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 11, 2020