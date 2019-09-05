Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
14:30
Grantham Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan PRINCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan PRINCE

Notice Condolences

Joan PRINCE Notice
PRINCE

Joan

Passed away in St. Barnabas Hospice in the Hospital on 2nd September 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late John. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Friday 20th September at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for the St. Barnabas Hospice in Grantham Hospital may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.