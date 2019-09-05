|
|
PRINCE
Joan
Passed away in St. Barnabas Hospice in the Hospital on 2nd September 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late John. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Friday 20th September at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for the St. Barnabas Hospice in Grantham Hospital may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 5, 2019