Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:30
Bitchfield Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan WAKERLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan WAKERLEY

Notice Condolences

Joan WAKERLEY Notice
WAKERLEY

Joan

passed away peacefully with her loving family around her in St. Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital on 29th October 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late David, loving mother of Gill, Rosemary & Stuart and a treasured grandmother and great-grandmother. Her funeral service will take place at Bitchfield Church on Wednesday 20th November at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for Marie Curie and St. Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -