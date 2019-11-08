|
|
WAKERLEY
Joan
passed away peacefully with her loving family around her in St. Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital on 29th October 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late David, loving mother of Gill, Rosemary & Stuart and a treasured grandmother and great-grandmother. Her funeral service will take place at Bitchfield Church on Wednesday 20th November at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for Marie Curie and St. Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 8, 2019