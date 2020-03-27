|
CRANE
John Bryant
Late Harlaxton and Harlaxton road. Husband of Janet and father of Stephen. Died 16th March 2020 in Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham, aged 87 years. His funeral service will take place on Monday 6th April 1.30pm at Harlaxton Church. Due to current situation, only immediate family will be present. Family flowers only, donations to a . Memorial service at Harlaxton will be arranged after the current emergency restrictions have been lifted. He will be sadly and greatly missed. Peace after pain.
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 27, 2020