Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
10:30
Grantham crematorium
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
The funeral cortege will be passing through Ancaster at 10am
Resources
More Obituaries for John CROWTHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John CROWTHER

Notice Condolences

John CROWTHER Notice
CROWTHER

John passed away unexpectedly on the 18th October 2020 aged 82 years. Loving husband to Violet, much loved dad to Howard and Wendy and father in law to Simon. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends. His funeral service will take place on Tuesday 10th November 2020 at Grantham crematorium at 10.30am. The funeral cortege will be passing through Ancaster at 10am. Family flowers only. Donations to the British Heart Foundation are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -