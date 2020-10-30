|
CROWTHER
John passed away unexpectedly on the 18th October 2020 aged 82 years. Loving husband to Violet, much loved dad to Howard and Wendy and father in law to Simon. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends. His funeral service will take place on Tuesday 10th November 2020 at Grantham crematorium at 10.30am. The funeral cortege will be passing through Ancaster at 10am. Family flowers only. Donations to the British Heart Foundation are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 30, 2020