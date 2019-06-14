|
|
PARNHAM
John Edward 'Ted' "MM"
Passed away peacefully at Broadoak Lodge Residential Home on 31st May 2019 aged 96 years. A great friend who will be sadly missed. Funeral Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Waltham-On-The-Wolds on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 12:30pm followed by Interment. Family flowers only please. Donations made payable to The Injured Jockeys Fund may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, Melton Mowbray, LE13 1TB Tel: 01664 561400
Published in Grantham Journal on June 14, 2019