John Anthony
Passed away on 15th Saturday August 2020 at Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, aged 84 years. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Betty and all his family and friends. His funeral service will take place on Friday 11th September 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for The British Heart Foundation may be given on the day or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director 14 St Catherine's Rd, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 4, 2020