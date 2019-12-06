|
|
LILLEY
John William
passed away peacefully in St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham Hospital on 28th November 2019 aged 80 years. Devoted Dad to Diane, Grandad to Kelly, Tim and Rosie. Great Grandpa to Bella-Mai, Charlie-Beau, Oscar, Bobby-Grey, Poppy, Tommy, Billy and Ezra. Funeral service to take place at St.Jame's Church, Woolsthorpe on Friday 20th December 2019 at 2.00pm. Donations for St.Barnabas Hospice in Grantham Hospital may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Dec. 6, 2019