Passed away peacefully on the 23rd May 2019, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of Pat and loving father of Christine and Melissa. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. His funeral service will take place on Monday 10th June 2019 at Grantham Crematorium at 1.30pm. Come as you are. Family flowers only. Donations for St Barnabas Hospice in the hospital and the RAF Benevolent Fund are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 7, 2019
