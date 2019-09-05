|
|
|
PARNHAM
John Edward
(Ted) "MM"
The family would like to thank you for the support and messages of sympathy received on the sad loss of Ted. Thank you to all who attended the service and for the donations to The Injured Jockey's Fund; a total of £122.90 was raised in Ted's memory. Special thank you to Lisa and Staff at Broadoak Lodge Nursing Home and to Shane Mousley & Son Undertakers "Especially Poppyjoy" for all of the care and guidance received.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 5, 2019