Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
10:30
Grantham
passed away peacefully on Friday 31st July 2020 in Nottingham City Hospital, aged 96. Loving Husband of Nalda, dear Dad to Lesley and Andrew, Father-in-Law to Jim. John will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private cremation will take place at Grantham on Friday 14th August at 10.30am. Donations for the Royal British Legion if so desired may be given to the family or sent to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, Wilton Road, Melton Mowbray. Tel: 01664 565311 With grateful thanks to everybody involved in his care over the last few months.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 7, 2020
