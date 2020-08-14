|
|
SQUIRES
John
'the carrot man'
passed away on the 2nd August 2020 aged 83 years. Much loved dad to Roger and Wendy. He will be sadly missed by everyone that knew him. His funeral service will take place on Wednesday 26th August 2020 at All Saint's Church, Westborough at 1.15pm, followed by a private family cremation at Grantham. Everyone is welcome to pay their respects outside the church following the social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only. Donations for Parkinson's UK and Dementia UK are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 14, 2020