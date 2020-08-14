Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
13:15
All Saint's Church
Westborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John SQUIRES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John SQUIRES

Notice Condolences

John SQUIRES Notice
SQUIRES

John

'the carrot man'

passed away on the 2nd August 2020 aged 83 years. Much loved dad to Roger and Wendy. He will be sadly missed by everyone that knew him. His funeral service will take place on Wednesday 26th August 2020 at All Saint's Church, Westborough at 1.15pm, followed by a private family cremation at Grantham. Everyone is welcome to pay their respects outside the church following the social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only. Donations for Parkinson's UK and Dementia UK are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -