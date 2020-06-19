|
WATSON
John Robert Bert
passed away at home on 12th June 2020, aged 94 years. Much loved husband of Pam, loving father to Andrew, Stephen and Michael, and proud grandad and great-grandad. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Family Funeral Service, to be streamed online, at Grantham Crematorium on Monday 29th June at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations to British Heart Foundation through Townsend Moore or JustGiving (johnrbwatson). A Service of Thanksgiving for his life will be held at Harrowby Lane Methodist Church at a later date.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 19, 2020