Home

POWERED BY

Services
David Holland
London Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6HW
01476 594455
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine OLLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine OLLEY

Notice Condolences

Josephine OLLEY Notice
OLLEY
Josephine Ann
Sadly passed away peacefully at Grantham Hospital on 6th June 2019, aged 80 years. Loving mother to David. She loved nature and this beautiful world we live in. You were right mum, the years go by too quick. Will sadly be missed. Funeral to be held at Grantham Crematorium on 27th June 2019 at 11.30am. All flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the c/o David Holland Funeral Directors, London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6HW. Tel: 01476 594455
Published in Grantham Journal on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.