OLLEY
Josephine Ann
Sadly passed away peacefully at Grantham Hospital on 6th June 2019, aged 80 years. Loving mother to David. She loved nature and this beautiful world we live in. You were right mum, the years go by too quick. Will sadly be missed. Funeral to be held at Grantham Crematorium on 27th June 2019 at 11.30am. All flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the c/o David Holland Funeral Directors, London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6HW. Tel: 01476 594455
Published in Grantham Journal on June 21, 2019