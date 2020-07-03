|
CLEARY
Mrs June (née Lawrence)
26th June 1948 - 27th June 2020
Passed away peacefully at home, after a long illness, leaving behind her loving husband James Cleary and children Catherine, Matthew, Joseph, Rosie and Lorretta, and will be deeply missed by all. Forever in our hearts. We will love you and miss you for all eternity. Thank you to neighbours Elaine, Loretta and Rosie for family support and to Macmillan Nurses Sue Powell, Becky and Ben, for palliative care. Funeral Service and interment at Grantham Cemetery, 2.30pm, Wednesday 15th July 2020. For further details please contact Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS. Flowers from Sue Hodgson Floral Design, 16 Westgate, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on July 3, 2020