KIME
June (Jo)
Sadly passed away in Lincoln County Hospital on 8th November 2020, aged 88 years. Loved and respected Sister to Cyril, Jeffrey and the late Frank and Sister-in-law to Barbara, Joy and the late Biddy. Much loved Auntie to Julie, Kate, Della, Philip, Richard and the late Robert. Great Auntie and Great Great Auntie. Jo was an active member of The Nurses League. A life committed to nursing and caring for others. RIP. Funeral to take place at Lincoln Crematorium on 27th November 2020 at 10.30am. Family flowers only (no lilies please). Donations, if desired to Macmillan Cancer Care are being received by Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, Tritton Road, Lincoln, LN6 7QY. Tel: 01522 534971
