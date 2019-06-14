Home

PENN
Kavin Michael
Passed away peacefully at St. Barnabas Hospice, Grantham on 15th May 2019, aged 74 years. Devoted husband, beloved dad, brother, grandad and great-grandad.

PENN
Cynthia May
Passed away peacefully at St. Barnabas Hospice, Grantham on 29th May 2019, aged 75 years. Suddenly taken after a short illness. Reunited with her devoted husband Kavin. Loving wife, mother, sister, nana and great nana.

A joint funeral to be held at Grantham Crematorium on 18th June 2019 at 3:30pm. Donations may be sent c/o David Holland Funeral Directors, London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6HW Tel: 01476 594455.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 14, 2019
