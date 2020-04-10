Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard RAWDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard RAWDING

Notice Condolences

Leonard RAWDING Notice
RAWDING

Leonard James sadly passed away on 4th April 2020, aged 88 years. Devoted husband to Lily. Much loved father to Terry, Tricia, David, Linda and Gary. Grandfather to Sophie, Grace, Cloe, Tom, Ben, Daniel, Matthew, Charlotte and James. Great-grandfather to Daisy, Ralph, Reggie, Harry and Poppy. Private graveside service will take place at Grantham cemetery. Memorial service at St. Mary's Church, Grantham will be announced at a later date. Donations for Parkinson's UK may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -