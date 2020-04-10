|
RAWDING
Leonard James sadly passed away on 4th April 2020, aged 88 years. Devoted husband to Lily. Much loved father to Terry, Tricia, David, Linda and Gary. Grandfather to Sophie, Grace, Cloe, Tom, Ben, Daniel, Matthew, Charlotte and James. Great-grandfather to Daisy, Ralph, Reggie, Harry and Poppy. Private graveside service will take place at Grantham cemetery. Memorial service at St. Mary's Church, Grantham will be announced at a later date. Donations for Parkinson's UK may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Apr. 10, 2020